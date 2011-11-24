If you would like to receive Morning News Call-EMEA by email direct to your smartphone before the market opens, please register at: r.reuters.com/zaj49r

MARKET VIEW European shares are expected to rise on Thursday, as investors start to look for bargains following a near two-week retreat, but gains could be limited by brewing concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. Spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 0.3 pct higher and both Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 rising 0.5 pct. Japanese stocks hit a two-and-a-half-year low and the euro struggled after a disappointing German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse. Stocks elsewhere in Asia failed to sustain a rebound from sharp falls in the previous session. Oil and copper made modest rebounds from a sell-off on Wednesday, when weak data from Europe, the United States and China stoked fears the global economy may be heading for a recession that would dull demand for industrial commodities. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0615 GMT S&P 500 INDEX FUTURES 1,162.70 up 0.20%, up 2.30 DJIA FUTURES 11,264.00 up 0.35%, up 39.00 NIKKEI 8,165.18 down 1.80%, down 149.56 MSCI ASIA, EX-JP 445.27 down 0.04%, down 0.16 EURO/USD 1.3,363 down 0.13%, down 0.0018 USD/JPY 77.17 up 0.20% up 0.16 SPOT GOLD $1,692.04 down 0.04%, down $0.75 US CRUDE $96.38 up 0.22%, up $0.21 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8869%, flat 10-YR BUND YLD 2.0935%, up 0.0720 GLOBAL TOP STORIES A "disastrous" German bond sale on Wednesday sparked fears that Europe's debt crisis was starting to threaten even Berlin, with the leaders of the euro zone's two biggest economies still at odds over a longer-term structural solution. The euro zone is unlikely to survive its sovereign debt crisis in current form, according to a majority of leading economists and former policymakers polled by Reuters. The holiday shopping season starts in earnest on Thursday, with retailers anxious to see if U.S. consumers are willing to spend despite an endless stream of scary headlines about the fragile economy. EUROPEAN COMPANY NEWS Suzuki Motors has filed for international arbitration in a bitter dispute with Volkswagen AG after the German automaker refused to sell back its 20 pct stake in the Japanese company. Novartis's costly eye drug Lucentis has been rejected for another new use by Britain's health cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE, following a similar setback in July. Oil giant BP has succeeded in preventing the public airing of comments from a senior in-house lawyer about lawsuits stemming from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, as part of a legal claim of discrimination. TODAY'S COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS Austria Raiffeisen Bank Q3 UK Antofagasta Q3 UK Dixons Retail interim UK Pennon Group interim UK Thomas Cook conference call TODAY'S TOP ECONOMIC EVENTS (all times GMT) 0700 - Germany final GDP for Q3. No forecast available 0900 - Germany Ifo survey for November. Ifo business climate forecast to fall to 105.1 from 106.4 while current conditions is forecast to drop to 115.3 from 116.7. 0900 - Italy consumer confidence for November. Confidence index forecast to fall to 92.4 from 92.9. 0935 - Bank of England Executive Director Andrew Bailey to give speech at the Future of Retail Banking Conference in London. 0815 - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to give speech at a Conference on European Economic Governance in Brussels. 1700 - Sweden Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to participate in a meeting at the SNS local office. He will provide an account of the economic situation and the situation in Europe. 2030 - European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo to give Lecture at the University of Oxford. N/A - Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to discuss the euro zone crisis.

