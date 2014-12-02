As Indian Kashmir's lush valleys turn to concrete, fears of flooding rise
SRINAGAR, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Until a few years ago, Mohammad Sultan Parray and his fellow villagers in Zainakote had no shortage of places to fish.
SYDNEY Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given the economy is fighting the drag from a cooling mining sector and falling export prices.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. All 24 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the RBA to leave rates unchanged this week.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)
SRINAGAR, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Until a few years ago, Mohammad Sultan Parray and his fellow villagers in Zainakote had no shortage of places to fish.
CHENNAI, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Indian court on Monday ordered police to rescue 50 boys believed to have been trafficked from Tamil Nadu to sweet shops in western India, giving families hope of being reunited with their missing sons.