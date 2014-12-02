A construction crane is reflected on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in central Sydney April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

SYDNEY Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given the economy is fighting the drag from a cooling mining sector and falling export prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. All 24 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the RBA to leave rates unchanged this week.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)