SYDNEY A measure of Australia's services sector pointed to a further contraction in activity in November, as it has done for much of the past six years, a survey reported on Wednesday.

The private Australian Industry Group's performance of services index (PSI) edged up 0.2 points to 43.8 in November, well below the 50 mark that is supposed to divide growth from contraction.

Seven of the nine sectors covered contracted in the month, according to the index.

The PSI has only rarely been above 50 since the global financial crisis of 2008 and has persistently been weaker than all other measures of services.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)