SYDNEY Sales of new vehicles in Australia ended 2014 on a firmer note as demand for sports utilities remained strong, delivering a third straight year of sales above the 1 million mark.

The Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries' VFACTS report showed sales of 96,809 in December, up 4.7 percent on November and a shade higher than 96,756 for December 2013.

In seasonally adjusted terms, sales were up 1.6 percent in December from November.

For all of 2014, sales totalled 1.11 million which was 2 percent lower than for 2013.

Demand for sports utility vehicles remained resilient with sales up 7.4 percent in December on a year earlier. Sales of passenger vehicles fell 5.5 percent, having been in a slump all year.

Sales of light commercial vehicles rose 2.4 percent, while heavy vehicles rebounded by 5.0 changed.

For December alone, Toyota Motor Corp retained first place on the sales ladder with an increased share of 19.6 percent. Mazda Motor Corp advanced to second spot with 9.0 percent, followed by the local Holden unit of General Motors Co at 8.0 percent.

Hyundai Motor Co took 7.9 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors enjoyed another strong month with 7.7 percent of all sales. Ford trailed with 6.1 percent.

