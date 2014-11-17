India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) waves to supporters gathered to watch him at a welcoming ceremony with Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at Parliament House in Canberra November 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

CANBERRA Australia's next priority is to conclude a comprehensive trade partnership deal with India, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Tuesday during a state visit to Canberra by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Australia on Monday finalised a landmark free trade deal with China more than ten years in the making.

"We want to go further and that's why the next priority for Australia is a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India," Abbott said.

"If I may say so, this is a moment in time. This is the time to get this done."

