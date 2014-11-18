SYDNEY Nov 18 Australia's central bank board members felt there was “considerable uncertainty” about the outlook for the Chinese property market and its impact on the Asian giant's economy when they met to discuss monetary policy earlier in the month.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Nov. 4 meeting, released on Tuesday, also showed members agreed monetary policy was doing its job as they left the cash rate steady at 2.5 percent for a 14th straight review.

“The Board judged that the current accommodative stance of monetary policy continued to be appropriate to foster sustainable growth in demand and inflation outcomes consistent with the target over the period ahead,” the minutes said.

“Members considered that the most prudent course was likely to be a period of stability in interest rates.”

Members judged the risks for the global economy was roughly balanced, although they “acknowledged that there was considerable uncertainty related to the outlook for the Chinese property market and the broader implications for the Chinese economy.”

Just this week, Australia signed a comprehensive free trade agreement with China, lifting hopes it will boost trade between the two countries by billions of dollars.

“Members observed that housing prices in China had fallen further in September and that the authorities had introduced targeted policies to ease financing conditions for home purchases and property development,” the minutes said.

“Overall growth in total social financing had eased further following an earlier tightening of policies intended to put financing on a more sustainable footing.”

On Japan, Board members noted the Bank of Japan’s recent surprise decision to ease further could result in an outflow of cash in search more attractive yields.

“Such flows could hold the Australian dollar at a higher level than economic fundamentals would imply,” it said.

Indeed, the RBA repeated that the currency, despite its recent drop against its U.S. peer, remained above most estimates of its fundamental value, especially given further declines in key commodity prices this year.

On the domestic economy, members saw no material change in activity that would shift their view of below-trend growth for the next year or so, before a gradual pick up in late 2016.

Employment conditions remained subdued, while spare capacity in the labour and product markets was likely to limit domestic inflationary pressure. That should keep inflation consistent with the RBA's 2-3 percent target, the minutes said.