SYDNEY Australia raised the terrorism threat level against its police officers to "high" on Tuesday, federal police said, citing intelligence and discussions with its international partners.

A spokesman for the Australian Federal Police said he was not aware what the threat level against police had been before it was raised. A police statement did not cite any specific or imminent threats.

In December, a 16-hour siege in a central Sydney cafe ended with the deaths of two hostages and a gunman with radical Islamist sympathies after police stormed the premises.

(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait; CATEGORY-WORLD)