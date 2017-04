VIENNA Austrian public debt fell to 80.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter from 82.6 percent in the second quarter and 84.1 percent in the third quarter of 2013, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday.

Austria's debt was 81.2 percent of GDP in 2013, the statistics office said in September, upping its previous figure of 74.5 percent to comply with new European Union reporting rules.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)