Indian villagers see no shine in gold rush
SONAKHAN, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The village of Sonakhan in Chhattisgarh hardly looks like the site of a gold rush.
LOS ANGELES The show business satire "Birdman" won best ensemble in a motion picture, the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday.
"This is very, very exciting - the ultimate team sport," said "Birdman" star Michael Keaton.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Walsh; CATEGORY-ENTERTAINMENT)
SONAKHAN, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The village of Sonakhan in Chhattisgarh hardly looks like the site of a gold rush.
CHENNAI, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brands sourcing garments, shoes, leather and natural stones from India must help create and sustain child labour-free zones by mapping their supply chains and working with communities to boost school enrolment, activists said on Tuesday.