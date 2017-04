The Houses of Parliament and Big Ben are silhouetted against the sky in London January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON The part of the British parliament housing the offices of many lawmakers was evacuated on Monday due to a suspicious package, a spokeswoman for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Portcullis House is an office building opposite the Houses of Parliament and above Westminster underground station. Police said the station had been closed. Motorbikes could be seen blocking cars from entering the road.

(Reporting by William James, Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; Editing by Janet Lawrence; CATEGORY-WORLD)