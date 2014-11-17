100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

BEIJING China is giving Australian investors the right to invest up to 50 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) in the capital market in mainland China, the Chinese central bank said on Monday.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website that it has also signed an agreement to allow yuan trades to be cleared in Australia.

Australian investors will be allowed to invest in China's capital market under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme, or RQFII.

($1 = 6.1251 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)