MELBOURNE Former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes was rushed to a Sydney hospital on Tuesday after being struck by a short delivery when batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match.

Hughes, bidding for a place in Australia's test side for the series against India, was on 63 when he was struck by a bouncer from New South Wales paceman Sean Abbott.

Dazed, the left-hander put his hands on his knees before falling face first onto the pitch, causing alarm at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Medical staff rushed to the middle of the ground and Hughes was taken off on a motorised stretcher before being treated on the boundary by ambulance staff.

A helicopter landed at the ground but Hughes was taken to hospital by ambulance, local media said.

The match was called off.

Local broadcaster Fox Sports tweeted that Hughes was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

