Australia's Phillip Hughes touches his head during a training session at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester July 30, 2013.

SYDNEY Former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes was rushed to a Sydney hospital in critical condition on Tuesday after being struck by a short delivery when batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match.

The 25-year-old was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation by medical staff and treated on the Sydney Cricket Ground boundary for about 40 minutes after he was struck by a bouncer from New South Wales paceman Sean Abbott when on 63.

"He is in a critical condition," David Faktor, a spokesman at St. Vincent's hospital, told Reuters.

"I understand he arrived with a head injury and is currently undergoing scans at St. Vincent's emergency.

"Then from there we will know whether he needs to go to surgery or straight to intensive care."

Dazed after being hit, the left-hander put his hands on his knees before falling face first onto the pitch, causing players and medical staff to rush to his aid.

Hughes was taken off on a motorised stretcher before being treated on the boundary. A helicopter landed at the ground but Hughes was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The match was called off.

"An update on his condition will be made available following assessment by doctors," Cricket New South Wales said.

