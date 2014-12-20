Australia beat India by four wickets in the second test with more than a day to spare at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The hosts, who won the first test by 48 runs in Adelaide last week, dismissed India for 224 before tea and then successfully chased down their target of 128 in the final session.

