With eye on millennials, Coach buys Kate Spade
Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion as it looks to tap the popularity of its smaller rival's quirky satchels and totes among millennials.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said for the first time on Tuesday that a bomb did bring down a Russian passenger plane that crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on Oct. 31, killing all 224 people on board.
"One can unequivocally say that it was a terrorist act," Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's FSB security service, told a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, according to a transcript published on the Kremlin's web site.
NEW YORK Stocks were little changed on Monday and the euro fell from a six-month high hit after pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential election, as traders cashed in recent gains.