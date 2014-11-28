SYDNEY Shares in Australian oil exploration and production companies slumped on Friday after OPEC's decision to maintain output in the face of slowing demand sent crude prices tumbling to their lowest since 2010.

Refiners and retailers of petroleum products fared better on expectations of fatter margins, while big fuel consumers such as Qantas Airways were among the best performers.

Explorers and producers including Senex, Karoon Gas, AWE and Santos, the country's No.2 independent oil producer, fell between 10 and 15 percent.

"There are a lot of energy producers globally for whom oil prices are at about their cost at the moment," said Tim Radford, global investment manager at Rivkin Securities in Sydney.

"If we continue to see this downtrend more players, especially the small players, will get hurt and will be driven out of the market," he said.

U.S. crude futures tumbled nearly $6 on Friday to a 4-1/2 year low of $67.75 after Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for production cuts to arrest a slide in global prices.

While many smaller production and exploration companies have fallen 30-40 percent in the past three months, shares of Caltex Australia, the country's largest independent oil refining and marketing company, have risen over the period - in spite of Friday's 1.9 percent drop - as crude price falls far outpace price falls at the petrol pump.

"In the United States the prices of gasoline move much faster than ours because their transmission mechanism is a lot clearer," said Mark Wills, the head of asset allocation for Asia Pacific at State Street Global Advisors. "In the U.S., it is seen as an immediate tax cut because it goes straight into the pockets of the consumers. The major distributors of products stand to gain."

