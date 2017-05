PARIS An armed man has taken several hostages at a post office northwest of Paris, French media reported on Friday, with one TV station saying the incident was not a suspected terrorist act.

Newspapers Le Figaro and Le Monde, both citing an AFP news agency dispatch based on police sources, reported that a man equipped with a military weapon had taken an unconfirmed number of hostages at the post office in the town of Colombes, not far outside the capital.

BFM TV said two people were being held hostage and that the incident was not deemed terrorist-related.

