A section of the tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is lifted off the deck of the ship Crest Onyx, the day after it was removed from the seabed, in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, central Kalimantan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

People watch as a section of the tail of AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane is lifted off a ship and onto the back of a truck, the day after it was lifted from the seabed, in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, central Kalimantan January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

JAKARTA A team of Indonesian navy divers retrieved on Monday the flight data recorder from an AirAsia airliner that crashed two weeks ago, killing all 162 people on board, a government official said.

"This morning I had an official report from the national transportation safety committee. At 7:11 we had succeeded in lifting the part of the black box known as the flight data recorder," Fransiskus Bambang Soelistyo, head of the search and rescue agency, told a news conference.

"We are still trying to find the cockpit voice recorder."

Flight QZ8501 vanished from radar screens over the northern Java Sea on Dec. 28, less than half-way into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of Surabaya to Singapore.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata, Cindy Silviana, Gayatri Suroyo and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Paul Tait; CATEGORY-WORLD)