JERUSALEM Up to five people were killed on Tuesday in a suspected Palestinian attack in a Jerusalem synagogue by two men armed with axes and knives, Israeli media reported.

Israel's Zaka emergency response team said there were a number of fatalities at the scene. Magen David Adom, a spokesman for Israel's ambulance service, said medics were treating nine people, five of them critically wounded.

Police said the attackers were shot and killed.

(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Tait; CATEGORY-WORLD)