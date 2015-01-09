SYDNEY/WELLINGTON The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on track to make hefty weekly gains on the euro and pound on Friday as investors fretted about growth prospects in Europe.

The euro fell to A$1.4514, having pierced key support of A$1.4590 overnight. It has lost more than 2 percent this week, the largest drop in more than a year.

The next key level was A$1.4489, the 76.4 percent retracement of the November-December rally.

Against the kiwi, the euro sank to NZ$1.5056, its weakest since August 2012. It was down 3 percent for the week in the largest drop in 16 months. It was last at NZ$1.5075.

The euro has come under pressure after soft economic data fanned expectations of more aggressive action from the European Central Bank at its policy meeting on Jan. 22.

Sterling was also jolted by disappointing data. Against the kiwi, it plumbed a 9-month trough of NZ$1.9240, having shed 3 percent since Monday. It was down 2 percent for the week against the Aussie at A$1.8543.

With all the action in Europe, the Antipodeans held their ground against the U.S. dollar. The Aussie edged up to $0.8137, having touched a six-year trough of $0.8033 on Wednesday. It found some support after data showed retail sales rose 0.1 percent in November.

Yet, the Aussie remained vulnerable as the Federal Reserve is still anticipated to lift interest rates later this year.

In New Zealand, the kiwi pushed up to a one-week high of $0.7835. It also rose to 93.70 yen, approaching a 7-1/2-year high around 94.05 hit late last month.

The broad gains pushed the kiwi to 79.85 versus a currency basket, its highest since August and approaching a post-float peak around 82.00 hit last year.

The trade-weighted kiwi hovers well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's prediction of 76.3 for the first quarter, which could lead the central bank to again protest its strength.

New Zealand government bonds eased slightly, lifting yields 1 basis point at the long end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures were quiet after a strong week, with the three-year bond contract steady at 97.880. The 10-year contract added 1 tick to 97.3250, having touched a record peak of 97.4650 on Wednesday.

