A sheet of uncut Australian twenty dollar notes are displayed at the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

SYDNEY The Australian dollar fell to a fresh four-year low on Wednesday, after a soft reading of Australian economic growth prompted markets to price in more risk of an interest rate cut next year.

The Aussie dropped two-thirds of a U.S. cent to $0.8397, its weakest since mid-2010, to be last at $0.8409. It has shed more than 1 percent so far this week.

(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Eric Meijer; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)