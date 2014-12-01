Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
SYDNEY Australian shares slumped 2 percent on Monday, the biggest fall since Oct. 10, as a sell-off in mining- and energy-related shares became broad-based.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slumped 105.3 points to 5,207.7 points at the close of trade. The latest fall followed on from a 1.6 percent fall in the benchmark index on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index 0.095 percent or 5.18 points to finish the session at 5,429.62.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
LUCKNOW, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shabana was 18 years old when she was married to a man 15 years her senior in Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't long before he began beating her.