An office worker walks past the board of the Australian Securities Exchange building displaying its logo in central Sydney April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files

SYDNEY Australian shares are expected to shrug off further commodity price weakness and rise on Wednesday as investors continue the previous session's relief rally and look to glimmers of hope in the economy beyond the resources sector.

Local share price index futures YAPcm1 were up three points or 0.1 percent to 5293, an 11.7 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

After a hefty selldown in previous sessions, the benchmark on Tuesday added 1.4 percent or 73.58 points to 5281.3, clawing back some of the 3.6 percent it lost in the previous two sessions.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index .NZ50 were up 0.1 percent or 4.4 points at 5434.44 in early trade.

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; CATEGORY-BUSINESS)