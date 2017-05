DUBAI The Islamic State armed group which holds swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria issued a video online on Tuesday purporting to show two Japanese hostages and demanding "200 million" from the Japanese government to save their lives.

A knife-wielding black-clad figure, standing in a desert area along with two men and wearing orange clothing, criticised what he called the Japanese government's support for a U.S.-led coalition waging a military campaign against Islamic State.

(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Nick Macfie; CATEGORY-WORLD)