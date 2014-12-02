A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in... REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV/Files

BEIRUT The Lebanese army detained Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's wife and one of his sons as they crossed from Syria in recent days, Lebanese security officials said on Tuesday.

The officials declined to give the name or nationality of the woman whom they described as one of his wives. The Lebanese newspaper As-Safir reported the army had detained her in coordination with "foreign intelligence apparatus".

