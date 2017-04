A man holds up the Palestinian national flag during a demonstration in support of Palestine, in the Andalusian capital of Seville July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files

MADRID Spanish lawmakers on Tuesday urged their government to recognise Palestine as a state, albeit only when the Palestinians and Israel negotiate a solution to their long-running conflict.

The symbolic motion, which echoes similar votes last month in Britain and Ireland, received the backing of all the political groups of the lower house.

(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Kevin Liffey; CATEGORY-WORLD)