Belgium Formula One - F1 - Belgian Grand Prix 2016 - Francorchamps, Belgium - 28/8/16 - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg of Germany leads the race ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during the Belgian F1 Grand Prix. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium German Nico Rosberg eased to victory in a chaotic Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver crossed the line 14.1 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo.

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton, starting on the back row of the grid after taking a 55-place engine-related grid penalty, clawed his way back up the field to finish third.

The race was briefly halted in the early stages after a massive crash for Renault’s Kevin Magnussen.

The Dane was taken to hospital for routine checks after suffering a cut to his left ankle in the high-speed crash.

Rosberg's sixth win of the season cut team mate Hamilton’s lead in the standings to nine points with eight races remaining.

