Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
ABU DHABI Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel will replace Fernando Alonso at Ferrari next season after signing a three-year deal, the Italian team said on Thursday.
The German, currently with Red Bull, will partner 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen in 2015.
"Scuderia Ferrari has decided to put its faith in the youngest multiple champion in the history of Formula One," said team principal Marco Mattiacci in a statement issued at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford; CATEGORY-SPORTS)
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
LUCKNOW, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shabana was 18 years old when she was married to a man 15 years her senior in Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't long before he began beating her.