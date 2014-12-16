Pakistani security forces drive on a road leading to the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

ISLAMABAD At least 84 children have been killed in a Taliban attack on a school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, a provincial official said.

"In CMH (Combined Military Hospital) there are around 60 and there are 24 dead in Lady Reading (hospital)," Pervaiz Khattak, chief minister of the province where Peshawar is located, told local television channels.

