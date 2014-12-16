Skin lightening under fire as Indians seek whiter shade of pale
MUMBAI (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mirror, mirror on the wall - who is the fairest of them all?
ISLAMABAD At least 84 children have been killed in a Taliban attack on a school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday, a provincial official said.
"In CMH (Combined Military Hospital) there are around 60 and there are 24 dead in Lady Reading (hospital)," Pervaiz Khattak, chief minister of the province where Peshawar is located, told local television channels.
LUCKNOW, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Shabana was 18 years old when she was married to a man 15 years her senior in Uttar Pradesh. It wasn't long before he began beating her.