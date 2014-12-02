NASHVILLE, Tenn. Bobby Keys, longtime saxophonist for the Rolling Stones, died early on Tuesday after a long illness at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 70 years old.

"The Rolling Stones are devastated by the loss of their very dear friend and legendary saxophone player, Bobby Keys," the band said in a statement. "Bobby made a unique musical contribution to the band since the 1960s. He will be greatly missed."

Keys was still a teenager when he played sax for Buddy Holly in the 1950s and later performed with John Lennon, George Harrison, Eric Clapton and Joe Cocker, in addition to the Stones.

"He was a good friend and an inspiration to play with," said long-time friend and Nashville rock veteran Michael Webb, who performed with Keys in a band of Southern rock all-stars called Bobby Keys and the Suffering Bastards.

Webb said Keys had a liver ailment.

"About two months ago, he started wrestling with his health. He has been in and out of (the hospital) several times," said Webb.

Keys' family was not immediately available for comment.

Keys was not a full-time member of the Stones but frequently led the horn section when the band went into the studio or on the road. Some of his best work can be heard on the songs "Can't You Hear Me Knocking," "Live With Me," "Brown Sugar" and "Emotional Rescue."

Keys wrote of his struggles with heroin and life with the Stones in the autobiography "Every Night's a Saturday Night."

