MELBOURNE National Rugby League prospect Jamil Hopoate, the son of controversial former player John, has been jailed for a year for assaulting a man outside a Sydney bar.

The 20-year-old Manly Sea Eagles lock pleaded guilty at a Sydney court to two counts of assault "occasioning actual bodily harm".

The team said it was reviewing the matter internally before issuing comment.

Hopoate was previously dumped by his older brother Will's team Parramatta for skipping an NRL rookie camp to have a night out and had his driver's license suspended for drink-driving.

Hopoate's father John was infamously banned for 12 weeks by the NRL for inserting his finger into players' anuses during a game for Wests Tigers in 2001.

