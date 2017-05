Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah (C) arrives at Heathrow Airport in west London October 29, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

RIYADH Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah has died, state television reported early on Friday and his brother Salman became king, it said in a statement attributed to Salman.

King Salman has called on the family's Allegiance Council to pay allegiance to Muqrin as his crown prince and heir.

(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; CATEGORY-WORLD)