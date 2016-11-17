An aerial view of shipping containers stacked at the port of Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

SINGAPORE Singapore's exports in October shrank far more than expected as shipments to Europe contracted sharply, suggesting stubbornly weak external demand will remain a drag on the trade-dependent economy.

Non-oil domestic exports last month slid 12.0 percent from a year earlier, the trade agency International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore) said in a statement on Thursday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 3.5 percent contraction.

In September, overseas shipments slumped a downwardly revised 5.0 percent compared to the same month of 2015, although the decline in sales to China eased off somewhat.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, non-oil domestic exports declined 3.7 percent in October, IE Singapore said, missing a forecast 1.0 percent slide in the survey.

(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)