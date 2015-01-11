MELBOURNE Australia captain Mile Jedinak has been ruled out of Tuesday's Asian Cup clash with Oman in a blow for the hosts after he suffered an ankle injury in the Socceroos’ win over Kuwait.

Midfielder Jedinak twisted his left ankle in a clash in the first half of Friday's 4-1 win at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium but played out the match and scored a second-half penalty.

The 30-year-old Crystal Palace skipper arrived in Sydney airport on Saturday ahead of the Oman match at Stadium Australia wearing a protective boot.

“He’s not quite right to play and at this stage of the tournament we are better to give it a few days extra rest and we will re-assess where he’s at for the game against Korea Republic," coach Ange Postecoglou said in a statement.

“While it is not ideal for Mile to miss the game I’m confident we have the players and depth to be able to cover for not having him out there."

A tough, versatile midfielder capable of playing holding roles and setting up attacking forays, Jedinak is likely to be replaced by Melbourne Victory skipper Mark Milligan.

Oman lost their Group A opener 1-0 to South Korea in Canberra on Saturday. Australia play their third and final group match against South Korea in Brisbane on Jan. 17.

Australia lead Group A on goal difference from South Korea, with both teams on three points.

