Indian villagers see no shine in gold rush
SONAKHAN, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The village of Sonakhan in Chhattisgarh hardly looks like the site of a gold rush.
MELBOURNE Novak Djokovic will contest his 23rd consecutive grand slam quarter-final after easing past Luxembourg journeyman Gilles Muller 6-4 7-5 7-5 at the Australian Open on Monday.
Djokovic was pushed by the 42nd-ranked Muller, a big-serving left-hander with the shots to rally with the top seed, but the four-times champion was almost bullet-proof on serve and cut the 31-year-old down repeatedly when he rushed to the net.
It wasn't until the sixth game of the third set that Muller had a chance on the Serb's serve but the former junior world number one could not take it despite four break points.
Djokovic struck a string of sumptuous winners to break Muller in the 11th game of the third set and served out the final game to love to book a quarter-final clash with Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Tony Jimenez; CATEGORY-SPORTS)
SONAKHAN, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The village of Sonakhan in Chhattisgarh hardly looks like the site of a gold rush.
CHENNAI, India (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brands sourcing garments, shoes, leather and natural stones from India must help create and sustain child labour-free zones by mapping their supply chains and working with communities to boost school enrolment, activists said on Tuesday.