Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa to win their men's singles fourth round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal weathered an early serving storm from Kevin Anderson before dismantling the South African giant with a 7-5 6-1 6-4 masterclass to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open on Sunday.

On the comeback trail after illness and injury, the Spanish third seed wrote off his chances before the tournament but now finds himself in the last eight with energy to spare after needing little more than two hours to despatch the 14th seed on a cloudy day at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal barely had a look at Anderson's serve early but after saving five break points at 5-5 in the first set, the 28-year-old went on an eight-game tear to take complete control of the match.

Breaking Anderson in the third game of the third set, Nadal then cruised to victory, preserving himself for his next match against Czech seventh seed Tomas Berdych, a man he has beaten everytime in their last 18 meetings.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly; CATEGORY-SPORTS)