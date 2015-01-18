Robert Allenby of Australia bends his putter after missing a birdie putt on the second hole during second round play in the 2011 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Shaun Best/Files

Australian golfer Robert Allenby was recovering from facial injuries on Saturday after he was kidnapped, beaten, robbed and dumped in a park in Honolulu, according to a report by the Golf Channel.

The 43-year-old from Victoria was in Hawaii to compete in the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, but missed the cut and was planning to fly home on Saturday, the Golf Channel said on its website.

But on Friday night, while at a wine bar near Waikiki with his caddie and a friend, Allenby was apparently taken from the bar and robbed of his wallet, cell phone, cash and credit cards before waking up groggy in a park about six miles away, the report said.

He was not with his friends at the moment he disappeared, and had no recollection of what had happened, the report said. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the bar to try to identify a suspect, the report said.

Attempts by Reuters to reach Honolulu police, Allenby or his agent on Saturday were not immediately successful.

Allenby missed the cut at this week's Sony Open after shooting successive rounds of one-over-par 71 at Waialae Country Club.

He has won four times on the U.S. PGA Tour, most recently at the 2001 Pennsylvania Classic. He turned professional in 1992 and has won 18 other tournaments around the world, including 13 on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

In 2005, he became the first player to complete the Australian 'Triple Crown' with victories in successive weeks at the Australian Open, Australian PGA Championship and Australian Masters.

