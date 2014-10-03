BRIEF-Avedro Inc says it raised $12 mln in equity financing
* Avedro Inc files to say it raised $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qlCLFG)
Oct 3 London-based specialist asset management firm NewSmith LLP said it appointed Charles Hopkinson Woolley the head of alternatives and product.
Woolley will guide the company's alternative investment strategies for investors in Europe, the United States and Japan, NewSmith said in a statement.
Woolley, who joins from hedge fund Tyrus Capital, has earlier worked at Deephaven Capital Management, Deutsche Bank and Cazenove. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)
BOSTON, May 1 Asset manager AllianceBernstein on Monday fired longtime leader Peter Kraus and replaced him with a new chief executive and a new chairman, but offered little explanation for the unexpected change.