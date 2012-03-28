LONDON, March 29 Analysis showing the alleged
extent of a private investigator's dealings with some British
national newspapers was published on Wednesday by ITV News.
The broadcaster's investigation into Steve Whittamore's
activities, known as Operation Motorman, reveals that newspapers
made hundreds of requests for information about public figures.
A number of British newspapers, including the Mirror, the
People and the Daily Mail, which it is claimed requested the
personal details of the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister
Pippa Middleton, are implicated in the investigation.
Between early 2000 and March 2003, the Daily Mail and its
Weekend magazine made 1,728 requests for information, paying
Whittamore 143,150 pounds ($226,900), ITV said.
The investigator carried out work for News International,
the British arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, between
1995 and 2003, charging it 490,739 pounds.
Trinity Mirror, which owns the Mirror, commissioned
Whittamore for 376,918 pounds of work, while Associated
Newspapers, which includes the Daily Mail among its
titles, spent 268,311 pounds, according to the broadcaster.
The investigation found some information may have been
obtained illegally from organisations, either through deception
or a corrupt inside source.
Some of the information obtained through potentially
illegitimate methods are detailed by ITV as requests for
ex-directory numbers; numbers of family and friends; police
record checks and vehicle checks.
Other information obtained by Whittamore may also have been
obtained legally, but ITV said that it could not determine
exactly what information was legitimate.