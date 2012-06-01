June 1 The newspaper industry's attempts to
increase digital revenue while ratcheting down costs is not
enough to stem losses from a hemorrhaging print product, a
report from Moody's said on Friday.
The ratings agency, which keeps tabs on The New York Times
Co, Gannett Co., Block Communications, McClatchy
Co and Gatehouse Media, rated the industry outlook
"negative" on declining earnings expectations.
Moody's projected earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to fall in the range of
11 percent to 13.5 percent this year and drop 12 percent to 14.5
percent in 2013.
"Revenue declines are relentless, and industry efforts to
grow the digital business and reduce costs are not sufficient to
offset pricing pressure and print volume losses," wrote Moody's
senior credit officer John Puchalla.
Indeed, the report comes as the organization that tracks
revenue for newspapers said that for the first quarter,
advertising revenue declined almost 7 percent to $5.2 billion.
The modest increase of 1 percent in digital revenue failed to
offset an 8 percent decline in print, according to the Newspaper
Association of America.
Dogged by plummeting advertising revenue and readers who are
choosing to get their news elsewhere, newspapers have been
slashing costs over the past several years - including chopping
the number of days the printed product is available.
For instance, Advance Publications said last week that it
would stop printing the New Orleans Times-Picayune four days a
week, giving the Crescent City the distinction of being the
largest metro without a printed daily newspaper. Advance said it
will focus on its digital publications.
Still, Puchalla warns in the report that even a "complete
transformation away from print entirely would eliminate the
sizable costs of print product and distribution but the revenue
loss is still too great for companies to make the switch yet."