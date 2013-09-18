BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY profit before revaluation down at 7.7 mln Swiss francs
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
Sept 18 NewStar Financial Inc, a commercial finance company backed by private-equity firms Corsair Capital LLC and Capital Z Partners Management LLC, is exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Shares of the company closed up 13 percent on the Nasdaq at $17.76 on Wednesday.
Boston-based NewStar Financial, which provides debt financing solutions to middle-market businesses and commercial real estate borrowers, is working with Credit Suisse Group AG to solicit offers, Bloomberg said, citing a source. ()
NewStar Financial and Credit Suisse could not be immediately reached for comments by Reuters.
* FY profit before revaluation 7.7 million Swiss francs ($7.66 million) versus 8.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.5 per share for 2016
* Xior student housing acquires redevelopment project in Amstelveen (Amsterdam) total investment value of approximately 30 million euros ($31.94 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)