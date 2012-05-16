NEW YORK, May 16 (IFR) - Credit risk for US companies is
expected to improve from the second half, based on a baseline
stress test scenario that assumes US economic fundamentals will
remain solid despite weak job numbers and continued higher oil
prices, according to Moody's Analytics.
"We've seen an increase in corporate credit spreads over the
past twelve months, which follows a 23% rise in the default rate
for US public companies," said Danielle Ferry, senior research
analyst at Moody's Analytics, a unit of Moody's Corp.
"Most movement in spreads is being driven by short-term
jitters and not fundamental drivers. So based on expectations
that the US economy is on track to recover, we expect credit
quality to show improvement in the second half of the year."
The forecast is based on stressed EDF -- expected default
frequency -- a newly-launched credit metric, based on one-year
expected default probabilities under a variety of macroeconomic
scenarios.
The metric has been applied to North American listed
companies and there are plans to expand coverage to listed
companies in Western Europe and Asia Pacific.
The current EDF measure for US public companies is 5.0%, and
based on the most likely expected baseline economic scenario,
will fall to 4.4% by the end of 2012.
Beyond 2012, the average expected default probability is
expected to continue falling for several more months and remain
between 4% and 5% through early 2017. That will keep the average
EDF measure for US companies below or close to its historical
average 4.9% rate.
That is far below the 12% level touched in February 2009.
A high average EDF measure suggests a higher likelihood of
payment default or bankruptcy. Stressed EDF measures provide a
view up to five years into the future and are based on five
different macroeconomic scenarios, including a baseline or
expected case, an upside scenario, and three progressively worse
downside scenarios.
All these forecasts are dependent on the growth of the US
economy. So far the going has been good with the average EDF
for US companies down by nearly 50% since the peak of the
financial crisis and recession in 2009.
Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi expects
economic fundamentals to remain "sturdy" even though first
quarter US GDP and employment figures were soft.
"The economic data may remain a bit soft in the coming
months as the effects of the warm winter fade and higher
gasoline prices take a toll, but the economy's fundamentals are
growing firmer," he said.
Moody's Analytics launched its stressed EDF measure in
response to the growing importance of macroeconomic-based stress
testing of credit quality.
In addition to the five economic scenarios developed by
Moody's Analytics, stressed EDF measures based on the Federal
Reserve's baseline and supervisory stress scenarios are also
available.
Under the Federal Reserve's scenarios, the average EDF
measures for US firms are 4.7% and 8.1%, respectively, by the
end of 2012.