SINGAPORE, June 14 (IFR) - US investment bank Jefferies
Group Inc is set to be appointed as the so-called lead-left on
the $1 billion US initial public offering of Manchester United,
while Morgan Stanley has been dropped from the transaction
entirely, according to several sources with knowledge of the
deal.
The deal had originally been slated for a Singapore listing,
but the intended listing venue has now been switched to New
York.
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, which were on the original
syndicate for the Singapore transaction, have retained their
place on the offer.
The banks involved and representatives of Manchester United
declined to comment.
Manchester United, the world's best-supported soccer club,
had planned to list in Singapore in the second half of last year
but put the plan on hold because of market turmoil.
United has been English league champion a record 19 times
and features players such as England's Wayne Rooney.
The club's American proprietors, the Glazer family, are well
known in the United States as owners of American football team
the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as First Allied Corp, which
owns and leases shopping centers. For more, see [ID: nL5E8HDI22]