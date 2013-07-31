July 31 (IFR) - American Homes 4 Rent, a REIT with some
18,000 single-family houses across the US, finalized pricing of
an initial public offering on Wednesday that values the company
at $3.7bn.
The IPO of the company, which was founded in 2011 by storage
billionaire B. Wayne Hughes, comprised 44.1 million shares that
were sold to the public at $16, the low end of a $16-$18 target.
In addition to the shares already privately held, the sale
will value American Homes at $3.7 billion. Hughes is
buying an additional $50 million of shares in a concurrent
private placement, and early investor Alaska Permanent Fund
Corporation is purchasing an additional $25 million.
Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, FBR Capital
Markets, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo led the sale.
Market-watchers say the successful sale will give a
significant boost to the growing market for US single-family
rentals in the wake of the financial crisis.
After an untold number of foreclosures across the United
States, AMH says it has spent $3.1 billion acquiring 17,949
single-family homes that it renovates and rents.
The company has another 1,152 properties in escrow that it
has committed another $191m to buy.
But the rapid rate of the company's property acquisitions
tested investor appetite for risk connected with the still
fragile recovery in the US housing market.
According to paperwork filed with the SEC for the IPO,
American Homes had just 55% of its properties leased as of June
30.
A considerable number of others were not rent-ready, and as
a result cash flows are unlikely to stabilize until 2015 and
beyond as the company continues buying homes.
Investors seem to be valuing the company either on the basis
of price-to-book value or by discounting cash flows on future
rental income and home price appreciation.
American Homes reported a net loss of $7.5m on total revenue
of $6.6m in the three months ended March 31.