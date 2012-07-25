July 25 (IFR) - IBM Corp on Wednesday priced the first
10-year coupon inside of 2.00% - grabbing the all-time
low-coupon record for that maturity with an impressively low
1.875%.
Big Blue has become a virtual master at breaking low
coupons over the last two years, with eight out of 12 tranches
priced during the period resetting the bar for low-coupon
issuance.
3M Co had set a tough level to beat in 10-years when it
priced its 2-part deal comprising five-year and 10-year debt on
June 21 with a couple of landmark tranches of its own. The
10-year came in at 2.00%, and the five-year at 1.00%.
IBM was clearly a contender to beat that level but the
company's quarterly earnings came and went last Wednesday with
no appearance. Instead, IBM made its move today, and was able
to knock 3M Co from the top of the 10-year table.
A look back at IBM's trades over the past couple of years
shows that today's deal is one of many low coupon records the
company has managed to wipe out during that period.
IBM's last visit to the market was on May 8 with a
USD1.5bn 2-part offering of three-year and seven-year notes. In
that transaction, IBM printed the lowest seven-year coupon on
record - the 1.875s due May 2019.
The three-year tranche in the May 8 deal priced with a
coupon of 0.75%, which was above the 0.55% the company achieved
on notes due February 2015.
That record three-year was part of a USD2.5bn two-part
offering of three-year and five-year notes that priced on
February 1.
Both parts of that deal set records -- the five-year priced
with a coupon of 1.25%, although the record was short-lived.
Walt Disney swept in on February 9 with notes due February
2017 that achieved a coupon of 1.125%.
That record, in turn, was taken out by 3M Co on June 21 with
a five-year tranche that had a coupon of 1.00%.
Back on Aug 2, 2010, IBM achieved the first-ever three-year
deal to print with a 1.00% coupon, creating quite a talking
point at the time with many wondering why anyone would want to
buy a corporate bond with a 1.00% coupon.
Today, a 1.00% coupon does not even make the top 20
three-year bucket which currently cuts off at 0.875%.
Prior to that, low-coupon record breaking was really not
much of a sport.
The game really kicked off when Wal-Mart broke low coupon
records in five-year, 10-year and 30-year maturities with a
USD3bn deal that priced on June 30, 2010.
Wal-Mart's records were a 2.25% five-year (record now
1.00%), a 3.625% 10-year (record now 1.875%) and a 4.875%
30-year (record now 3.375%).
US Treasury yields remained close to record lows on
Wednesday amid worry about global growth and concerns that Spain
will need a huge financial bailout on top of a bank rescue
package already in place.