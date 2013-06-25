June 25 (IFR) - British Airways on Tuesday raised funds
through its first-ever enhanced equipment trust certificates
(EETCs) offering to finance the purchase of 14 new Airbus and
Boeing aircraft.
EETCs, a critical source of funding for US carriers, are
attractive because the planes -- the carrier's main long-term
asset -- are put into a special-purpose trust to protect
investors in case of an airline default or insolvency.
The BA EETC is only the second such security to be issued by
a non-US carrier in nearly nine years. Air Canada tapped the
market in late April with a US$606.3m EETC that it used to
acquire five new Boeing aircraft.
The deal is not expected to be hampered by the recent
dislocation in the bond markets because of its bankruptcy-remote
structure.
"There is a shortage of decent-yielding securities, and
EETCs can't stay on the shelves," said Ronald Scheinberg, a
partner at the law firm VedderPrice who heads up the firm's
Global Transportation Finance team.
"EETCs present an important road to capital for air
carriers, and this market will likely stay robust despite the
recent upheaval in general bond markets. EETCs have lots of legs
left."
The structure of BA's deal largely follows the typical US
EETC template, which includes a special purpose vehicle, debt
tranching, and a liquidity facility.
However, the company will use the so-called Japanese
Operating Lease Structure (JOLCO), a leveraged-lease financing
with a call option. The structures will together provide the
proceeds to purchase the aircraft collateral.
The aircraft will be leased to BA, which is the underlying
corporate credit in the transaction.
The USD928.6m two-part deal comprises a USD721.61m Class A
tranche with an 11-year maturity rated Baa1/A/A and a USD207m
Class B 7-year tranche rated Ba1/BBB/BBB-.
The proceeds will be used to pre-fund the purchase of 14 new
aircraft scheduled to be delivered between June 2013 and June
2014.
As of mid-afternoon, the Class A tranche was expected to
price with a yield of 4.625%, and the Class B at 5.625%,
tightening in from price guidance earlier in the day.
Fitch Ratings said all three aircraft types included in the
transaction are strategically important to BA and key to the
airline's fleet renewal program, making it highly unlikely that
the pool would be rejected in a restructuring scenario.
Since EETCs are a form of secured debt financing, for the
purposes of bankruptcy the aircraft belongs to investors, not
the airline, until maturity.
Similar to securitization, ownership remains with a separate
trust rather than the carrier, which has various tax benefits.
Because of the protection afforded by the trust, EETCs such
as BA's are able to garner investment-grade ratings from credit
rating agencies.
One hurdle for the expansion of international EETCs is that
the carrier's country has to ratify the Cape Town Convention
(CTC), an international treaty signed in 2001 that protects
investors by setting standards for registrations of contracts of
sale and security interests, including aircraft equipment.
The country of origin for an EETC must ratify the CTC in
order to provide the same investor protections as the US
Bankruptcy Code.
For example, the Canadian government signed the CTC last
year to allow airlines such as Canada Air to tap this market,
which is more efficient and allows for a lower cost of capital
than other forms of aircraft financing.
However, neither the CTC nor the US Code apply to the BA
transaction, because the aircraft leases underpinning the deal
are governed by English law.
The general insolvency regime in the UK is quite strong and
creditor-friendly, but rating agencies say that it is still
slightly weaker than either the CTC or the US Code.
EETCs have maintained a very dedicated, deep pool of
investors because it is one of the few sectors that provide an
opportunity to deploy large amounts of capital efficiently in
'hard assets' -- the planes.
The certificates provide relatively predictable returns and
are based on an asset that is highly mobile, which provides
comfort to investors who may need to reclaim or repossess the
asset in case of airline insolvency or default.