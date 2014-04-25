The country has been making its way back into the good
graces of the international debt capital markets after
selectively defaulting in 2008 on US$3.2bn of debt.
Ecuador has been buying back defaulted paper via Lazard in an
effort to put any litigation risk behind it and avoid an
Argentina-style standoff with holdouts.
After the default, the sovereign bought back 91% of two
bonds maturing in 2012 and 2030 at 35% of face value, leaving
about US$288m outstanding. Since then, it has reduced that
amount to just under US$140m, said a source close to the
sovereign.
"We have now bought back nearly all of the outstanding debt
from 2008," Nathalie Cely, Ecuador ambassador to the US, told
IFR. "Ecuador's re-entry into the bond market is under
consideration, along with other means of financing."
The country's 2015 bonds have traded up almost three points
over the last week and were being quoted at 107.25-108.34 or
4.68% to 3.77% on a yield basis.
Earlier this month, President Rafael Correa had said the
country was targeting a US$700m size, but some in the market see
the size edging up to US$1bn or even US$1.5bn if demand is
sufficiently strong.
The country has hired Citigroup and Credit Suisse to arrange
meetings with investors.
(Joan.Magee@thomsonreuters.com)
(Reporting by Joan Magee; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc
Carnegie)