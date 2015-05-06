May 6 A former managing partner at the failed
Connecticut hedge fund firm New Stream Capital LLC was sentenced
on Wednesday to 2 -1/2 years in prison after he admitted to
being part of a scheme that prosecutors say defrauded investors
out of $46 million.
Bart Gutekunst, 63, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Janet Hall in New Haven, Connecticut, nearly a year after
pleading guilty along with two other New Stream executives to
engaging in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
The sentence was announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Connecticut. A lawyer for Gutekunst declined comment.
Another New Stream partner, David Bryson, was sentenced on
Tuesday to 2-3/4 years in prison. Richard Pereira, the fund's
former chief financial officer, is scheduled to be sentenced on
Thursday.
Ridgefield, Connecticut-based New Stream was once a $750
million firm that specialized in investments such as loans
backed by real estate and life insurance contracts, authorities
said. It filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2011.
Prosecutors said that in 2007, New Stream told foreign
investors that its Bermuda fund would be closing, and that they
needed to move their money into new Cayman Islands funds.
Authorities said that when Gottex Fund Management decided in
March 2008 to redeem its $300 million stake in the Bermuda fund,
New Stream secretly decided to keep that fund open and give
priority to its investors over investors in other New Stream
funds.
In total, New Stream investors were defrauded out of more
than $46 million, prosecutors said.
New Stream stopped returning money to investors during the
financial crisis, after receiving $545 million of redemption
requests by the end of September 2008, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said in a related civil lawsuit.
The case is U.S. v. Bryson et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Connecticut, No. 13-cr-00041.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)