Oct 18 Newsweek, the venerable U.S. weekly
magazine covering current events, will publish its final print
edition on Dec. 31 and move to an all-digital format early next
year, its parent company said on Thursday.
The all-digital publication will be called Newsweek Global
and will be a single, worldwide edition, according to a post on
the Daily Beast web site. It will be subscription-based and
available on e-readers for both tablet and the Internet, with
some content available on the Daily Beast web site, Tina Brown,
editor in chief of Newsweek Daily Beast Co, and Baba Shetty,
chief executive, said in their post.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace)