* Last print edition hits newsstands Dec. 31
* Current print subscribers will get access to digital
publication
* Transition to digital will entail unspecified number of
job cuts.
By Jennifer Saba and Peter Lauria
Oct 18 Newsweek, one of the most internationally
recognized magazine brands in the world, will cease publishing a
print edition after nearly 80 years.
The decision to go all-digital underscores the problems
faced by newsweeklies, as more consumers favor tablets and
mobile devices over print in an increasingly commoditized,
24-hour news cycle.
The final print edition of the weekly current affairs
magazine will hit newsstands on Dec. 31.
The move was not unexpected given both the macro changes
affecting the magazine industry and, more specifically, the
comments made in July by Newsweek's owner Barry Diller, head of
IAC/Interactive Corp, about the expense of producing a
print magazine.
Immediately after Diller's comments, Tina Brown,
editor-in-chief of Newsweek and The Daily Beast, wrote a post on
the magazine's Tumblr page titled, "Scaremongering," that sought
to downplay speculation that it would go all-digital.
But in an interview with Reuters, Brown said of the decision
to shelve print, "We started discussing it very fiercely and
intensely in June. It's been in the works a long time, in a
sense. And today, we felt ready and absolutely committed to
going the course we charted.
"When I returned to print with Newsweek, it did very quickly
begin to feel to me (like) an outmoded medium," Brown continued.
"While I still had a great romance for it, nonetheless I feel
this is not the right medium anymore to produce journalism."
Brown held a town hall-style meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m.
EDT (1500 GMT) to break the news to the company's business and
editorial staff, according to sources. These sources said she
treated the staff to breakfast, lunch, and dessert.
Plans calls for the magazine to become a subscription-based
digital publication rebranded as Newsweek Global. Its current
1.5 million subscriber base - a decrease of 50 percent from its
one-time peak of 3 million - will be given access to the digital
edition.
A representative for the company said the cost of the
digital-only Newsweek would be on par with current print price.
According to the company's website, Newsweek's iPad edition
costs $24.99 annually and a combined print-iPad yearly
subscription costs $39.99.
Select Newsweek content will be available for free on the
Daily Beast, which itself is entirely free and
advertising-supported.
The transition to digital will result in job cuts, though
Brown and Chief Executive Baba Shetty declined to specify how
many.
Known as an editor who breathed life into many magazines
including Great Britain's Tatler, Vanity Fair and the New
Yorker, Brown was unable to revive Newsweek - a title that has
been challenged over the past several years.
Under her tenure, the magazine has gained more recognition
for its covers than its content. It recently published a widely
panned cover on the Muslim uprising in the Middle East, for
instance. Other, negative attention-grabbing covers featured a
photo-shopped picture of the late Princess Diana and President
Obama under a halo with the tagline "The First Gay President."
Brown brushed off the criticism, however, saying that, "The
Newsweek cover has become a game - people discuss it, share it,
tweet it, it drives them to the content."
Ultimately, the buzz the covers created failed to outweigh
the $40 million that Shetty said it cost to print and distribute
Newsweek annually. The figure does not include the cost of
staff, offices and other expenses.
Neither Brown nor Shetty would reveal how much money the
magazine is losing, but reports put the figure at $40 million.
WITHER NEWSWEEKLIES?
Newsweek isn't the first current events magazine to go
all-digital - U.S. News & World Report made the move in 2010.
And the demise of Newsweek's print product calls into question
the plans of its competitor Time magazine.
But Time Managing Editor Rick Stengel doesn't expect to
follow suit. Stengel said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show that
print was the "centerpiece" of the Time brand.
"We have certainly moved past seeing them as a single
competitor," said Stengel of Newsweek. "Our competitor is
everybody. We have done very well and we will continue to do
very well."
According to data from the Publisher's Information Bureau,
Time's ad pages through June 30 were down 19 percent to 539
pages while revenue fell 14 percent to $176 million.
By contrast, Newsweek's ad pages for the first half of the
year were up 7.6 percent to 344 pages and revenue increased 13.3
percent to nearly $70 million.
However, a source close to the magazine, said Newsweek's
increases were the result of deep discounting which led to
higher volume.
The company's representative said Newsweek offered discounts
to certain advertisers, adding such discounts is the industry
norm and related to volume, frequency, positioning, and other
factors.
George Janson, managing partner, director of print for
GroupM, the media buying arm for the worlds largest ad agency
WPP Plc, said when his firm considers placing ads they
do so based on the title, not on a so-called "category" such as
newsweeklies.
"There are a lot of vital (weeklies) that have done a
remarkable job expanding their brand," he said, citing the New
Yorker, the Economist, the Week and Time. "I think the situation
with Newsweek is that they lost their way editorially. I think
advertisers began to loose faith."
While there are exceptions, the magazine industry at large
is suffering a fate similar to its book and newspaper print
brethren: huge declines in readership and advertisers who are
choosing to put their dollars elsewhere.
Industry wide, U.S. magazine advertising pages fell 8.8
percent in the first half of 2012, according to Publisher's
Information Bureau data. Overall newsstand sales - the pulse
that determines the vitality of magazines - fell 10 percent for
the first half of the year, according to the Audit Bureau of
Circulations.
Time Warner's publishing unit, home to magazines
such as Time, People, and Fortune has also suffered declines.
Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.6 billion in the first half of the
year, while operating income slipped 60 percent to $93 million
during the same time period.
ROAD TO IAC
Founded in 1933 by Thomas J.C. Martyn, a former foreign
editor at Time, Newsweek's pages have hosted some of
journalism's biggest names: Jonathan Alter and Anna Quindlen. In
the early '90s, one of its reporters, Michael Isikoff, was the
first to learn about allegations of a sexual relationship
between then-President Bill Clinton and White House intern
Monica Lewinsky and his stories played a major role in the saga
that almost brought down Clinton.
More recently, however, Newsweek has traveled a bumpy road.
It tried to reinvent itself under the ownership of the
Washington Post Co and former editor Jon Meacham by
publishing long-form journalism while simultaneously trying to
ape the look of The Economist.
But the redesign failed to stem losses and resulted in its
sale in August 2010 to the late stereo magnate Sidney Harman.
Harman, who bought the struggling newsweekly for $1 plus the
assumption of its more than $50 million in liabilities, viewed
owning Newsweek as more of a philanthropic effort than an actual
business endeavor.
Diller and Harman decided to merge their titles in November
2010 -- the rationale was to leverage the combined audiences of
the Daily Beast and Newsweek to cross-sell advertising at both
publications and subscriptions for magazine.
Six months later, in April 2011, Harman died. His family's
estate decided to stop investing in July leaving Diller's IAC
with full ownership.